Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $187.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RSG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.77.

Republic Services stock opened at $162.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.52. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $167.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

