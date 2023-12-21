Stifel Nicolaus Boosts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $591.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $494.00 to $591.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $474.08.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $558.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $464.91 and its 200-day moving average is $451.73. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $582.63.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 41.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.