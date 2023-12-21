Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target to $199.00

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $198.00 to $199.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

WTS has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $205.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.08 and its 200-day moving average is $183.62. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $212.13.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.47 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

