Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $136.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $133.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

XYL stock opened at $109.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.36.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Xylem by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Xylem by 42.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Xylem by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

