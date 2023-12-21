Stifel Nicolaus Increases ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $131.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $122.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

ITT Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ITT opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $75.82 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.98.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.87 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in ITT by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in ITT by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in ITT by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in ITT by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

