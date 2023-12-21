Stifel Nicolaus Raises Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $144.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NBIX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.32.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $120.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.64 and a 200 day moving average of $107.23. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,675,177.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,376.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $264,731.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 13,925 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,675,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,376.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,742 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,270 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

