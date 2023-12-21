Stifel Nicolaus Trims Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Target Price to $14.00

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ:TH opened at $9.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $927.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $80,866.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,323 shares in the company, valued at $516,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $40,597.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $80,866.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,799 shares of company stock valued at $128,757 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 110.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

