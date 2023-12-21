STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.50.

NYSE STM opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $46.35.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 129,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at $579,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 103,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

