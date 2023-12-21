Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 80,821 call options on the company. This is an increase of 49% compared to the typical volume of 54,392 call options.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $100.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.73. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $110.69. The firm has a market cap of $518.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 509.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,473,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,290 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

