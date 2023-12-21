StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.50.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
