StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Up 11.9 %

InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

About InVivo Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

