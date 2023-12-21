StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MTEX stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

