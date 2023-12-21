StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SRC has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an underweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.55.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of SRC opened at $43.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $188.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

