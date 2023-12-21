StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 2.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

STRM stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.