StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 million, a PE ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,582,000. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.