StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %
Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 million, a PE ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sypris Solutions
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.