StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Realty Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

American Realty Investors Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of ARL stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $31.59.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 99.52%. The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in American Realty Investors by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in American Realty Investors by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in American Realty Investors by 460.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in American Realty Investors by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

