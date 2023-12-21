StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Fluent Stock Performance
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Fluent had a negative net margin of 42.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.
Fluent Company Profile
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
