StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PED opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.87. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.30 million, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.16.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

