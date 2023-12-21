StockNews.com Lowers Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $25.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.63. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

