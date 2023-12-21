StockNews.com Lowers NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $223.48.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.8 %

NXPI opened at $222.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.48. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $150.90 and a twelve month high of $238.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,266. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.