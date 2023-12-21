StockNews.com Upgrades Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

BECN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BECN

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $86.40 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.