StockNews.com Upgrades FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to Strong-Buy

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FDX. Barclays raised their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

NYSE FDX opened at $246.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.71 and its 200-day moving average is $253.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx has a 12-month low of $167.63 and a 12-month high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in FedEx by 71.4% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. raised its holdings in FedEx by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP boosted its position in FedEx by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 190,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,101,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in FedEx by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,905,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

