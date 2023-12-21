Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $18.10 on Monday. Suburban Propane Partners has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.71%.

Insider Activity at Suburban Propane Partners

In related news, VP Nandini Sankara sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Suburban Propane Partners news, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,751.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nandini Sankara sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $170,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,538 shares of company stock worth $402,078 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 26.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

(Get Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.