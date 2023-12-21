SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance
NYSE SSY opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.33. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%.
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
