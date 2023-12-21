Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 83.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOVA. Raymond James cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Shares of NOVA opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $24.56.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

