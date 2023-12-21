SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get SunOpta alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on STKL

SunOpta Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $5.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $599.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.67. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 932.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in SunOpta by 37,941.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 89.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 308.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

(Get Free Report

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.