Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Sunrun from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.70.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $18.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.49. Sunrun has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $29.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. The firm had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,073 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $74,250.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,396,390 shares in the company, valued at $25,456,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,284 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $33,711.84. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 307,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,541,223.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,431 shares of company stock worth $283,997. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 735.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

