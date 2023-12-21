Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Sunrun Trading Down 7.2 %

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $25,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,400,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,656,829.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $27,626.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $25,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,656,829.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,431 shares of company stock valued at $283,997. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 153.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Sunrun by 1,483.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

