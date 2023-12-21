SVB Leerink Upgrades Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) to Outperform

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $5.00. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WVE

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ WVE opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $475.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of -1.05.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wave Life Sciences

In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,202,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,010,045. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 244,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.