Swagatam Mukerji Acquires 526 Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) insider Swagatam Mukerji acquired 526 shares of Centaur Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £226.18 ($286.05).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 576 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £224.64 ($284.10).

On Wednesday, September 20th, Swagatam Mukerji sold 453,468 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47), for a total value of £167,783.16 ($212,195.73).

Centaur Media Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of CAU opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.59) on Thursday. Centaur Media Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 36.40 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 56.69 ($0.72). The company has a market capitalization of £68.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,550.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

About Centaur Media

Centaur Media Plc provides business intelligence, learning, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

