Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNV. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.46.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 12,196 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $259,774.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,681,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,822,531.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,892 shares of company stock worth $637,547 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 46.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 957,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 301,604 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 29,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

