Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 58.4% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 470,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,848,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.7 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $100.03 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.73.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

