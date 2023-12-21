TD Cowen Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $275.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WING. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.32.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING opened at $252.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.54. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $129.46 and a 1-year high of $258.39.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Wingstop by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

