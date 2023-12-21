Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TGLS. StockNews.com started coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $54.40.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 46.61%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth $66,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

