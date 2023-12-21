Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lowered by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $247.14 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.27 and a 200-day moving average of $247.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $785.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.86.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

