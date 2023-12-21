Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered Textainer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Textainer Group Stock Performance

Textainer Group stock opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $42.25. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textainer Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Textainer Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,661,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,555,000 after purchasing an additional 139,904 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Textainer Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,842,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,796,000 after acquiring an additional 95,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 873,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

