The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Insider Gavin Wallace Hewitt Acquires 10,132 Shares

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Wallace Hewitt bought 10,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £4,964.68 ($6,278.84).

Gavin Wallace Hewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 31st, Gavin Wallace Hewitt bought 7,685 shares of Artisanal Spirits stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £4,995.25 ($6,317.50).

Artisanal Spirits Price Performance

Shares of ART opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.61) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £34.22 million, a PE ratio of -808.33 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 73.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.47.

Artisanal Spirits Company Profile

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

