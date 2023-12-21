The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.6 %

CI stock opened at $296.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.58. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $336.00.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

