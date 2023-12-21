The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.2% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $140.60 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.53 and a 200-day moving average of $144.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.77, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.