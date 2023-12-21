The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $57.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CMA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of CMA opened at $53.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. Comerica has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $77.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 610.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 40.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

