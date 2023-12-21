The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $15.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.03.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

