The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $40.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SYF. Barclays assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.94.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $37.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $38.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 10,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

