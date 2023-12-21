The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $377.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $386.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $331.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.02.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

