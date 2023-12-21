The Goldman Sachs Group Increases PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target to $108.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

NYSE:PJT opened at $98.08 on Tuesday. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $102.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.29.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at about $694,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 13.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 12.3% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 200,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at about $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

