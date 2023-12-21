The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPWR. TheStreet cut shares of SunPower from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.38.

SunPower Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $4.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. SunPower has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $774.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.83.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.64 million. Analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SunPower by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SunPower by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 24.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

