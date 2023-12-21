The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 11.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Hershey by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $1,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $179.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $276.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock worth $920,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.81.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

