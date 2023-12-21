The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Constitution Capital LLC

Constitution Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 5.1% of Constitution Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after acquiring an additional 92,354 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.89.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.0 %

Home Depot stock opened at $348.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.38 and its 200-day moving average is $312.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $354.92. The company has a market cap of $346.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

