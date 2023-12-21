The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after buying an additional 7,544,029 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,657 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of PNC opened at $149.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.32. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

