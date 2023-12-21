The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lifted by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Shares of PG stock opened at $143.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The company has a market capitalization of $339.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

