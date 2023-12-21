The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $183.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.14 and a 200-day moving average of $169.94. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

